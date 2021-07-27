Covid-19 vaccine: Government can start inoculating children by next month, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Government can start vaccinating children for Covid-19 by next month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting of BJP MPs at Parliament.

According to experts, this will be a giant step in breaking the chain of transmission and also reopening schools across the country amid warnings of a possible third wave of Covid.

Earlier this month, Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccines, had told NDTV that vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's candidate are testing vaccines for children. The results of the Covaxin trials are expected by September, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has said.

Dr Guleria had also said vaccinations for children could start by September.