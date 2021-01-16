COVID-19 vaccine drive: RML Hospital resident docs reject Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Even as the nation heaved a sigh of relief with much-awaited Covid vaccination drive, resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Delhi have shot a letter to the hospital superintendent saying they do not want to take the Bharat Biotech vaccine – Covaxin. The doctors would instead prefer to take a shot of the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute of India.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of RML Hospital stated that doctors are wary of Covaxin since their trials have not been completed. The RML Hospital is one of 81 centres in New Delhi where vaccination drive was held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, urging the people to have faith in India’s researchers, scientists, regulatory authorities, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria on Saturday reassured the nation that Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine is safe.