COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for India in few weeks, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the coronavirus vaccine could be ready for India within weeks and the vaccination would start as soon as the Centre gets a go-ahead from the scientists. PM Modi asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.

While addressing, an all-party meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation, PM Modi said: "Experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers and elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination."