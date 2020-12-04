COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for India in few weeks, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the coronavirus vaccine could be ready for India within weeks and the vaccination would start as soon as the Centre gets a go-ahead from the scientists. PM Modi asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.
While addressing, an all-party meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation, PM Modi said: "Experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers and elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination."
While hailing the work being done in India to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, PM Modi said the world is watching India for the cheapest and safest coronavirus vaccine. "Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of developing a vaccine against COVID-19. There are names of vaccines from different countries doing the rounds in the market, but the world is keeping a watch on having the cheapest and safest vaccine. That is why, it is natural that the world is watching India," he said.
He added that the Centre was in talks with state governments for vaccine distribution. “Teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fare better compared to other nations. We have a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it,” PM Modi told leaders of all political parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top union ministers to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Floor leaders from all parties in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been invited to attend the virtual meeting which started around 10:30 am.
According to reports, 12 leaders from prominent political parties, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad (who is representing the Congress), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress) and Sharad Pawar of the NCP are attended the meeting.
(Inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)