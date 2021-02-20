COVID-19 vaccination update: Over 1.08 crore vaccinated till February 20

As it's been more than a month since the vaccination drive for COVID-19 had started in India on 16th January, over 1,08,38,323 were vaccinated till February 20, revealed the Union Health Ministry. The second phase of the vaccination drive started on 13th February.

"Out of the total, around 72,26,653 workers have been given the vaccination. The first dose has been given to 63,52,713 and the second dose has been given to 8,73,940 beneficiaries," the ministry said. It also added, "for frontline workers, a total of 36,11,670 vaccinations has been done till date."

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on 13th February for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd February 2021.

As on Day-35 of the vaccination drive on February 20, a total 5,27,197 vaccine doses were given. Nine states have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh (11,52,042), Maharashtra (8,60,386), Gujarat (8,56,657), Rajasthan (7,99,719), West Bengal (6,50,976), Karnataka (6,29,420), Madhya Pradesh (6,26,391), Bihar (5,50,433) and Odisha (5,01,713).