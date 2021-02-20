COVID-19 vaccination update: Over 1.08 crore vaccinated till February 20

As it's been more than a month since the vaccination drive for COVID-19 had started in India on 16th January, over 1,08,38,323 were vaccinated till February 20, revealed the Union Health Ministry. The second phase of the vaccination drive started on 13th February.
"Out of the total, around 72,26,653 workers have been given the vaccination. The first dose has been given to 63,52,713 and the second dose has been given to 8,73,940 beneficiaries," the ministry said. It also added, "for frontline workers, a total of 36,11,670 vaccinations has been done till date."
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on 13th February for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd February 2021.
As on Day-35 of the vaccination drive on February 20, a total 5,27,197 vaccine doses were given. Nine states have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh (11,52,042), Maharashtra (8,60,386), Gujarat (8,56,657), Rajasthan (7,99,719), West Bengal (6,50,976), Karnataka (6,29,420), Madhya Pradesh (6,26,391), Bihar (5,50,433) and Odisha (5,01,713).
Today, the Center also said that the importance of adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease.
However, with the better healthcare infrastructure facilities and Test-Track-Treat method, more than 21 crore (21,02,61,480) tests have been conducted in the country, it said.
As per data, the cumulative national positivity rate has seen a consistent decline in last thirteen days. It presently stands at 5.22%. A total of 1.06 Cr (1,06,67,741) people have recovered so far. 10,307 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate at 97.27% is amongst the highest in the world.
In the past week, Maharashtra has reported a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state.
Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours. In the last week, it also said that Maharashtra and Kerala account to 72 percent of active cases in the country.