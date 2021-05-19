COVID-19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness: Centre

The ministry also recommended the vaccination for lactating women but for pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by NEGVAC.

The Union Health Ministry has written to states and UTs to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that more pharma companies should be allowed to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in the country during the pandemic to scale up production. While addressing a meeting via video conferencing Gadkari said, "If the demand of vaccine is more than the supply, it creates the problem. So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine." "There are 2-3 laboratories in every state. They should be given the formula to produce the COVID-19 vaccines. They can give royalty," Gadkari said.

"Let them supply in the country and later if there is surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days," he added.

Currently, only two firms - Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India - are manufacturing COVID vaccines in the country and only three vaccines have so far been approved to be sold in India --- COVAXIN, COVESHIELD and Sputnik V.