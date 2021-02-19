COVID-19 vaccination in India crosses 1-crore mark

According to the data, 10,188,007 doses have been given so far, since the inoculation drive started on 16 January.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday had said that a total of 11 states and union territories (UTs) have vaccinated over 75 per cent of the registered healthcare workers for the first dose. These are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, seven states and UTs have reported less than 50 per cent coverage of the registered healthcare workers for the first dose. These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland, and Puducherry.

Those that have registered more than 40 per cent coverage for the first dose among frontline workers are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

A total of 10 states that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

On Friday, as many as 13,193 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in the country. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,63,394, including 1,39,542 active cases and 1,06,67,741 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,111 with the loss of 97 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.