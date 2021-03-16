COVID-19 vaccination drive in India slow: Parliamentary panel expresses concern

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on home affairs has expressed concern that “till now, less than 1% of the Indian population has been vaccinated and at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate the whole population.” The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, tabled the report in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“The committee also voiced its concern that a large number of people are missing the second dose of the vaccine. The committee believes that it is a very serious issue as the virus is mutating and new variants of Covid-19 are being reported in different parts of the world,” the report said.