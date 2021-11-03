COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India exceeds 107.29 crores

New Delhi: As India administered 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, its cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 107.29 crores, as informed by the union health ministry on Wednesday.

According to provisional reports, till 7 am today, 1,07,29,66,315 vaccine doses have been given in the country so far.

Meanwhile, India recorded 11,903 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with the cumulative recovery rate of the country standing at 98.22 per cent.

At present, India's active caseload stands at 1,51,209 which is the lowest in the last 252 days.

The country's daily positivity rate is 1.11 per cent and it has remained below 2 per cent for past 30 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.18 per cent, which also remained less than 2 per cent for past 40 days.

According to the ministry, 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

With Agencies Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:48 AM IST