COVID-19 vaccination based on profession discriminatory: Centre informs Supreme Court

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive carried by the Government of India across the nation, it informed the Supreme Court today that it would be discriminatory for prioritising judges, lawyers, and other members of the legal fraternity in the drive. Listing anyone on the grounds of profession for the inoculation is not in the government's agenda. It was responding to a notice issued based on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking such a consideration.

As per a report in NDTV, the Centre in its affidavit informed, "Covid-19 vaccination drive cannot be carried out based on a separate class for lawyers. It is not in the national interest to prioritise vaccination based on profession. That would amount to discrimination." The PIL had wanted judges, judicial employees, lawyers, and members of legal fraternity to be given the vaccination on a priority.

Filed in the last month by Arvind Singh, the PIL read, "the police, security forces, revenue officials - all these people have been given priority but all these people, whatever they do, culminates into the judicial system. Lawyers, judicial staff, judges are not included in the priority list for the vaccine".