COVID-19: Vaccinate vagabonds and destitutes on a priority basis, Centre tells states

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the state governments and Union Territories to prioritise the vaccination of destitutes and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration and lack resources for their jabs.

As per a report by India Today, the latest order from the Centre comes as a reminder of the Union Health Ministry's advisory on May 6 where it had asked states/UTs to provide Covid vaccination to groups of people like beggars, nomads, and those residing in rehabilitation camps.

The health ministry had also shared the SOPs regarding vaccination of persons who do not possess the prescribed identity cards.

The Centre has requested the states/UTs to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of destitutes, beggars and vagabonds. Concerned Departments of State Governments have been encouraged to take the help of NGOs/CSOs and public-spirited citizens in this endeavour.

The government has also suggested conducting special vaccination sessions for this group of population.