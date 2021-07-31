COVID-19: Vaccinate vagabonds and destitutes on a priority basis, Centre tells states

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the state governments and Union Territories to prioritise the vaccination of destitutes and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration and lack resources for their jabs.
As per a report by India Today, the latest order from the Centre comes as a reminder of the Union Health Ministry's advisory on May 6 where it had asked states/UTs to provide Covid vaccination to groups of people like beggars, nomads, and those residing in rehabilitation camps.
The health ministry had also shared the SOPs regarding vaccination of persons who do not possess the prescribed identity cards.
The Centre has requested the states/UTs to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of destitutes, beggars and vagabonds. Concerned Departments of State Governments have been encouraged to take the help of NGOs/CSOs and public-spirited citizens in this endeavour.
The government has also suggested conducting special vaccination sessions for this group of population.
So far, India has administered a total of 46,15,18,479 doses. On Friday, 52,99,036 doses of Covid vaccine were administered.India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 46 Cr yesterday.
The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,81,263 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 37,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.
India has reported 41,649 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-four continuous days.
