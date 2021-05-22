COVID-19: Uttarakhand records highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc all across the nation. The number of cases have started dipping but the death toll is on the rise in almost every major state of India.

According to the State Health Department, Uttarakhand recorded the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May. During the second wave of the deadly virus, 51% of the total 5,600 deaths in the state were reported between March 1 and May 20.

The recovery rate in the state has also dropped due to monumental rise in COVID positive cases. The state ranks 33rd among 36 states and union territories as far as recovery rate is concerned.

Uttarakhand on Friday recorded 3,626 new COVID-19 cases, 8371 recoveries and as many as 70 deaths. With this, the total cases have reached 3,07,556 including 2,66,233 recoveries, 5600 deaths and 63,373 active cases.