COVID-19: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary writes to district magistrates to distribute ivermectin tablets to all families in state

As the outbreak of covid-19 infection is continuously increasing in Uttarakhand the vaccination program for prevention of infection is also being widely practiced in the state. Owing to the present circumstances, the chief secretary of the state said that it has become necessary for the initial prevention to control the effect of the infection in the general public. The secretary has written to all district magistrates to distribute ivermectin tablets to each family as a chemoprophylaxis. It was decided that on the basis of the recommendation of the State Level Clinical Technical Committee, mass chemoprophylaxis should be given to the general public.

After due consideration, the health secretary has decided to make arrangements to provide a kit of tab ivermectin 12mg medicine to all the families of the state with the intention of infection. For initial prevention, purchase of the said ivermectin 12mg kit drug should be ensured through the Health Department / District Magistrate.

Following are the guidelines to be followed for consuming the drug - IVERMECTIN: