COVID-19: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary writes to district magistrates to distribute ivermectin tablets to all families in state

As the outbreak of covid-19 infection is continuously increasing in Uttarakhand the vaccination program for prevention of infection is also being widely practiced in the state. Owing to the present circumstances, the chief secretary of the state said that it has become necessary for the initial prevention to control the effect of the infection in the general public. The secretary has written to all district magistrates to distribute ivermectin tablets to each family as a chemoprophylaxis. It was decided that on the basis of the recommendation of the State Level Clinical Technical Committee, mass chemoprophylaxis should be given to the general public.
After due consideration, the health secretary has decided to make arrangements to provide a kit of tab ivermectin 12mg medicine to all the families of the state with the intention of infection. For initial prevention, purchase of the said ivermectin 12mg kit drug should be ensured through the Health Department / District Magistrate.
Following are the guidelines to be followed for consuming the drug - IVERMECTIN:
Generally, one tablet each of tab IVERMECTIN 12mg should be given to adult persons and children above 15 years in the morning and for three days after dinner. In this way, a person has to prepare a kit of 6 tablets and 24 tablets for a family of 4 persons.
Children of 10 years to 15 years should be given one tablet of ivermectin 12 mg every day for three days after eating.
Children from 02 to 10 years should be given ivermectin medicine only after medical advice.
The above medicines are not to be given to children below 2 years of age, pregnant women and lactating women and people suffering from liver disease. Details of the guidelines for the use of the said medicine should be kept in the kit.
