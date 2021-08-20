COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh lifts Sunday curfew as cases dip

Advertisement

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that the weekly curfew on Sundays is being completely lifted in the the wake of drop in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“In the wake of drop in COVID-19 cases in the state, the weekend curfew on Sunday will not be imposed anymore. The markets will open normally like weekdays,” ANI tweeted.



Uttar Pradesh is seeing a decline in Covid cases from the past few days. The COVID-19 tally rose to 17,08,562 with 65 fresh cases, while two new fatalities took the death toll to 22,765 on Tuesday. One death each has been reported from Maharajganj and Chandauli districts, it said.





Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to carry out more than seven crore COVID-19 tests. A government spokesperson said that, "The testing protocol by the World Health Organisation for Uttar Pradesh is 32,000 tests per day, whereas COVID-19 testing in the state has averaged 2.5 lakh tests a day for the past few weeks."

The state reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state down to 407. Cases were reported from just 16 districts, with Lucknow reporting the highest number of new cases at five. Banda and Bulandshahr also reported one death each.



Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 04:30 PM IST