COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt eases restrictions; allows weddings, events in open places

Noting a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further ease the restrictions in the state, allowing the assembly of over 100 people for wedding ceremonies and other events in open places but with strict adherence to Covid norms.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of UP Avanish Awasthi issued a mandate in this regard.

According to the order, over 100 people can assemble during the wedding and religious functions in an open space.

"However, the number of guests will be based on the area of the venue. It will be mandatory to follow the Covid-19 protocol. In addition, the Covid-19 help desk will also have to be set up at the entrance," the order said.

Initially, the government had restricted the assembly of 100 guests at a wedding function in an open area.

However, in closed places, only a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed at a time as per Covid-19 protocol.

उत्तर प्रदेश शासन ने शादी समारोह व अन्य आयोजनों को खुले स्थानों पर क्षेत्रफल के अनुसार अनुमति प्रदान की है ।



साथ ही कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का अनुपालन व प्रवेश द्वार पर कोविड हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना अनिवार्य होगी। — HOME DEPARTMENT UP (@homeupgov) September 28, 2021

Further the state government has also allowed religious programs to be held but with certain conditions. Earlier, exemption was also given for Durga Puja, Ramlila and Dussehra.

According to the instructions, while granting permission for setting up pandals for Durga Puja and Ramlila Manch, proper care should be taken that public traffic is not affected. It also mentioned that small vehicles should be used for taking the idols for immersion and a minimum number of people should be involved in the idol immersion activity.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported one new Covid-related death and 18 fresh cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections in the state to 22,891 and 7,09,794 respectively. The lone COVID-19 death was reported from Banda, the UP government said in a statement here on Tuesday. The count of active cases in the state stands at 177, the statement said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:05 PM IST