COVID-19 updates: With 13,823 new cases, India's coronavirus caseload rises to 1,05,95,660

With 13,823 new cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the Union health ministry data showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 per cent.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said. The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with 7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
6,74,835 people in India have been vaccinated so far. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases while the recovery rate has leapt past 96.66 per cent.
Here's the state-wise data of active cases and deaths released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
