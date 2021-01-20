COVID-19 updates: With 13,823 new cases, India's coronavirus caseload rises to 1,05,95,660

With 13,823 new cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the Union health ministry data showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said. The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with 7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.