COVID-19 updates: India records 14,545 new cases, tally rises to 1,06,25,428

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,25,428 with 14,545 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll rose to 1,53,032 with 163 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,83,708 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.78 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 1,88,688 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,01,48,024 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 21, of which 8,00,242 samples were tested on Thursday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.