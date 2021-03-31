COVID-19: Union Health Ministry reiterates PM Modi's prescription of zero vaccine wastage

New Delhi: The government today asked all States and Union Territories to bring down vaccine wastage to less than one per cent. This life preserving instruction was given by Union Health Secretary in a video conference with Health Secretaries, State Mission Directors of National Health Mission and State Immunization officers, while reviewing preparedness for the April 1 vaccination drive for persons above 45 years regardless of morbidities.

The present national vaccine wastage is six per cent according to data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently expressed his disappointment with vaccine wastage and called it a wastage of a person’s right.

The statistics are a cause of concern given the fact that India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and many people are waiting to take the vaccine during the third phase of vaccination drive. As many as 53,480 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra reporting the highest daily new cases at 27,918. India is the sixth worst hit country. The country's tally has soared to 12,149,335 and the toll from the deadly infection has jumped to 162,502.

“Regulary review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimise the same. Ensure timely utilisation of available stocks to avoid expiry of vaccines without usage. Timely updating of data of vaccine consumption to be ensured on COVIN & eVIN portals, “ said the Health Ministry in its online meeting.

On the issue of vaccination coverage of Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers, the government advised the States and UTs to ensure that only eligble beneficiares are targeted under these categories. They have been asked to archive incorrect or duplicate entries on the CoWIN platform, identify pockets of low vaccination coverage and ensure saturation of vaccination of these groups on priority.

The Ministry has asked all States and UTs to conduct regular reviews of vaccinations at private Covid Vaccination Centres with respect to their capacity utilisation.

According to a news video report on March 19 which estimated 6.5 per cent national wastage, over 23 lakh vaccine does have gone waste even as millions wait for their turn to receive the precautionary life saving jab.