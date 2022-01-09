COVID-19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with state health ministers tomorrow over pandemic situation

As India is nearly in the middle of third wave of COVID-19 and highly transmissible Omicron variant cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya may interact with state health ministers tomorrow over the pandemic situation.

According to sources of news agency ANI, the union health minister will the state health ministers tomorrow.

This comes at a time, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country through a video conference.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials were present at the meeting.

This meeting comes as the country reported more than 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and the case tally of the Omicron variant of the virus reached 3,623 in the country.

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the chart with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

