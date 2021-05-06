COVID-19: UGC tells higher education institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled for May 2021

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter on Thursday to Vice-Chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges respectively to keep offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021 due to the Covid-19 situation.

In its letter, the UGC stated, "Keeping in view the current scenario of Covid-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may keep the offline exams in abeyance during May 2021 to avoid physical gathering at campuses and also to provide much-needed relief to students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting Covid-19 in one way or other."

The UGC further stated, "However, for conduct of online exams, HEIs may decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories and guidelines issued by Central, state government, Ministry of Education, or UGC from time to time to prevent spread of Covid-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders."

The UGC has also instructed HEIs to relook the situation in the next month for taking appropriate decision.