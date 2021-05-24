COVID-19: Top scientific officer advises to maintain 33-feet distance in latest advisory

So far the standard protocols or the basic rules/precautions to avoid the COVID-19 have been to sanitise hands and mainatining a two-meter social distance as per the government. However the safety protocol has been tweaked in the latest advisory by the office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

As per the latest advisory, now the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, can be airborne for up to 10 metres which is equal to 33-feet. Previously, a six-foot distance was advised to be enough to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from infecting a person in contact with an infected one until both are protected by a mask.

Government’s top scientific advisor Professor K Vijayaraghavan said, “Infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas, as virus particles get quickly dispersed," in “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic” guidelines.

How COVID-19 can be crushed?

The new advisory emphasises a lot on indoor ventilation. “Better the ventilation, lower the potential for transmission,” the advisory said. Earlier, it was advised to focus on maintaining hand hygiene and wearing a mask which is still mandatory to follow.