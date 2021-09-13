COVID-19 third wave will be less deadly: BHU geneticist

While India still has still not completely recovered from the second wave of COVID-19, a geneticist of Banaras Hindu University's Zoology department, Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey, said that the third wave of coronavirus would be less deadly, especially for the vaccinated group of people, persons who have been cured of the virus, and children.

According to India Today report, Chaubey notified that people who have been vaccinated and cured of Covid-19 would fall under the protected group during the third wave.

He added that the wave would likely hit after at least three months, but the ongoing coronavirus vaccination will boost people's immunity and help them resist the wave.

"As the levels of antibodies drop every three months, the chances of the third wave are likely. In this sense, if the level of antibodies falls in the next three months, then a third wave can come. But the ongoing vaccination campaign will help in the fight against the virus. If our immunity is more than 70 percent, the effect of Covid-19 in that group will be less, and gradually, its frequency will start decreasing. This is what we have to see," he told India Today.

Further he said, "From time to time, corona will peak, but it will eventually decrease. Once the levels of antibodies decrease, the chances of catching Covid-19 will increase. Even so, for those in the protected group, the death rate is very low."

"Even if our entire population gets infected with corona and we keep the mortality rate below 0.1 or even 1 percent, then we will win this war," he said.

Citing a sudden surge in cases in Kerala, he said that large states like Uttar Pradesh are recording only 10 to 20 daily cases, which should be seen as a good sign.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the count of active cases declined to 3,74,269, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:59 PM IST