COVID-19 testing tripled in Delhi, situation stabilising: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital "appears to be stabilising", adding that testing has tripled in the past few days.

"We have more than tripled our Covid-19 testing in the past few days. From around 5,000 tests per day, the testing has gone up to 18,000," Kejriwal said during a press conference, adding that people would not face any issues in getting tested now.

Delhi has overtaken Tamil Nadu as the state with the second highest number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city have risen to 59,746 with 2,175 deaths.

Kejriwal further said that strict action has been taken against unscrupulous labs who were giving incorrect test results earlier.

Besides this, the Chief Minister said that patients who are in home isolation will now be provided oximeters to keep track of their oxygen levels at home.

"If patients receive oxygen on time, many patients can be saved. They can return it after recovering. Patients can call up the authorities when their oxygen levels are low, and a team will go to their house with oxygen cylinders. If required, they can be shifted to the hospital," he said.

He asserted that Delhi witnessed merely 1,000 fresh cases in the last one week. "The situation appears to be stabilising. It indicates that while new cases are coming up, people are also getting cured from the disease."

Kejriwal said that over 5,300 beds were occupied in the hospitals on June 12, which have now increased to 6,200.

"In 10 days only 900 beds were taken up by the patients. There are less serious cases and more asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, who do not require hospitalisation," he added.

This came a day after the Centre and the Delhi government agreed to revamp the action plan to control the spread of the deadly disease in the capital city.