COVID-19: Tamil Nadu implements new restrictions till 15th September; all religious places to remain closed from Friday to Sunday

Tamil Nadu on Monday extended COVID-19 curbs till September 15, however the govt has revised the restrictions. As per the new rules, the government has banned public gatherings on beaches on Sundays.

Besides, all religious places will remain closed from Friday to Sunday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also announced that all classes for standard 9th to 12th and colleges will resume as scheduled from 1st September.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has also enforced strict monitoring at its borders with Kerala for people entering the state after the latter recorded 29,836 Covid-19 positive cases, with a positivity rate of 19.67 per cent. The Tamil Nadu health department officials along with the police are monitoring the borders at Kaliyakkavilai near Nagercoil and in Walayar adjoining Coimbatore district.

The officials and the police are verifying the Covid-19 vaccination certificates or a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours of the journey. Several people from Kerala were sent back at the Walayar border after they failed to present the certificates.

The state government has issued guidelines mandating the travelers from Kerala to present either a two-dose fully vaccinated certificate or a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours within the journey. According to officials at the Walayar check post, more than 3000 people reached the border on Sunday alone to enter into the state, out of which several were sent back after failing to provide the mandatory certificates.

However, the police said that there were no scuffles or issues with the people and those who were not able to produce the certificates went back without much complaining.

Kerala has been recording Covid-19 fresh cases of around 30,000 for the past several days and the number of fatalities per day is also increasing.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian while speaking to IANS said: "We are safeguarding the people of Tamil Nadu by strict monitoring as mandated in the guidelines prepared by our health experts. There is stringent checking at all borders."

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:34 PM IST