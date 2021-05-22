COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government announces one week tightened lockdown from May 24 - Check new restrictions here

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the current lockdown for a week starting from May 24 to contain spread of COVID-19. The state government has not relaxed any measures in the extended new lockdown. However, there are certain activities that will be allowed during the period while few things have been restricted after May 24.
As per the orders issued by the government, only pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies shall remain open. Besides that activities like milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution shall only be allowed during the lockdown.
It also said that vegetables, fruits required by the general public will be provided by the Department of Horticulture in vehicles in Chennai city and in all districts in collaboration with the concerned local bodies and corporation.
News and media companies can operate as usual, the orders granted.
As per the orders, all the shops shall be allowed to open today (May 22) till 9-00 pm and tomorrow (May 23) for one day only from 06.00 am to 09.00 pm. Similarly, private and government buses will be allowed to travel today (May 22) and tomorrow (May 23).
Further, only essential departments will function in the state Secretariat and the districts. Private firms, IT companies and banks should ensure work from home concept while e-commerce services can be operated from 6 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and eateries can sell only takeaway services from 6 am-10 am, 12-3 pm and 6-9 pm and e-commerce food supply firms will also be allowed to operate only during this schedule, it added.
The decision comes after the state reported about 36,000 new covid infections on Friday (May 21) while the active cases stood at around 2.74 lakh.
