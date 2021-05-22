COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government announces one week tightened lockdown from May 24 - Check new restrictions here

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the current lockdown for a week starting from May 24 to contain spread of COVID-19. The state government has not relaxed any measures in the extended new lockdown. However, there are certain activities that will be allowed during the period while few things have been restricted after May 24.

As per the orders issued by the government, only pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies shall remain open. Besides that activities like milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution shall only be allowed during the lockdown.

It also said that vegetables, fruits required by the general public will be provided by the Department of Horticulture in vehicles in Chennai city and in all districts in collaboration with the concerned local bodies and corporation.

News and media companies can operate as usual, the orders granted.