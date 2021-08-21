COVID-19: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown for another two weeks with more relaxations; check what's open, what not

Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended COVID-19 lockdown till September 6 however the government has announced few relaxations. According to the government, schools will reopen for students of Classes 9 to 12 from 1 September with 50 per cent capacity, adhering to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) following a rotational system. However, regarding reopening schools for Classes 1 to 8, discussions will be initiated post September 15.

As per the new guidelines, diploma and Polytechnic colleges, too, will be allowed to conduct classes from September 1, while following the SOPs.

Further, cinema halls, theaters will be allowed to function with 50 occupancy from Monday, provided that all its employees are fully vaccinated.

Public access to beach shores shall be permitted while officials are instructed to make sure that vendors in the area are vaccinated.

Even shops will be permitted to remain open until 10pm and IT companies will be allowed to function with 100 per cent workforce.

Besides, public bus transport going to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be allowed to ply, following strict SOPs.

Creche shall be allowed to function provided all staff are vaccinated.

Swimming pools can open only for practice sessions with 50 per cent occupancy and it is to be made sure that coaches and students above 18 years old are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 1,667 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 25,97,603, while 24 deaths took the toll to 34,663.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,887 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,43,319, leaving 19,621 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,63,177 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,05,91,577. Coimbatore reported the most number of cases (199) , Chennai 185, Erode 158 and Chengalpet 102. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with four cases each.

Twenty seven districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts. All those who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:29 PM IST