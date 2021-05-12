COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces compensation for kin of doctors, incentives for medical professionals

As COVID-19 continues to spread its hands, Tamil Nadu newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin today announced compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the pandemic oubtreak. The DMK chief has also announced incentives for frontline staff for the month of April, May and June.

43 frontline workers who passed away during the pandemic outbreak shall be given Rs 25 lakhs each. The same finiancial aid shall be given to the families of government doctors. Besides, the CM has also announced incentives for medical professionals who are working during Covid-19. For the month of April, May and June, Rs 30,000 will be given to doctors, Rs 20,000 to nurses and Rs 15,000 to other workers. Apart from this, Rs 20,000 will also be given as incentives to post graduate students and trainee doctors.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 29,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,38,509 while 298 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,178. According to a medical bulletin, 19,182 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,60,150, leaving 1,62,181 active infections.