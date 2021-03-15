Covid-19 surge on

New Delhi

A surge in the Covid-19 cases in India continued for the seventh day on Monday as the daily new cases in the past 24 hours shot up to 26,311 against 25,320 on Sunday, with the day’s active cases of 8,718 also hitting the highest in March.

The death rate, however, dropped from the previous day’s 161 to 118 in the past 24 hours, with Maharashtra 50, Punjab 20, and Kerala 15, accounting for 72% of the deaths. The national Covid-19 death toll reached 1,58,725.

The active Covid-19 cases at 2.19 lakh account for 1.98% of 13.85 lakh infections in the country while the recovery rate is down to 96.68% at 11 lakh recovered, 17,455 of them in the past 24 hours.

AstraZeneca reassures vax safety, says no evidence of increased risks

Drug major AstraZeneca has termed its Covid-19 vaccine safe amid various nations suspending its rollout due to the cases of blood clots in certain people who received the jab.

“Following a recent concern raised around thrombotic events, AstraZeneca would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. Safety is of paramount importance and the company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine,” the drug major said on Monday.

Don’t let guard down, virus continues to be big threat, says Rahul: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down.

"As warned earlier, Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up — wear masks and follow all precautions," he tweeted.

MP govt’s week-long quarantine to Maha passengers

The MP govt has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts sharing a border with Maharashtra must be identified and advi­sed a week-long quarantine.

Govt opposes inclusion of judges, lawyers in vax priority group

The Centre on Monday opposed a PIL in SC seeking prioritisation of judges, lawyers and judicial staff in Covid-19 vaccine administration and said, “It may not be desirable to create a separate class consisting of judges, lawyers, and court staff below the age of 45 for administering the COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis.” “It may not be desirable to create a separate class consisting of lawyers and others below 45 years of age discrimi­nating persons engaged in other trade, profession or business and working under similar geographic conditions and circumstances as such a classifica­tion would necessarily lead to discrimination," read the affidavit by Manohar Agnani, additional secy, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Centre stated lawyers and judicial staff above 60 years or are above 45 years old with co-morbidities are anyway covered by the ongoing vaccination drive.