COVID-19 surge at Kumbh Mela: ED raids testing labs as reports suggest massive undercounting of cases

Earlier this year, as the second wave of COVID-19 took off in India, Kumbh Mela celebrations had come under scrutiny. Even as countless individuals protested the lack of social distancing and absence of masks and COVID-19 protocols, hundreds of people had tested positive in April. But this might just be the tip of the iceberg. While the positivity rate of Haridwar was believed to have been around 0.18% during this time, an ED investigation suggests that the actual rate was 5.3%.

According to reports, over 1,700 people tested positive from April 10 to 14. A PTI report from April 15 explains that medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the Haridwar mela site, with 1,701coming back positive. The COVID-19 numbers from one of the world's largest religious gatherings however have been overshadowed by allegations of fraud.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the office premises of five laboratories in five different cities in connection with the investigation into the fake COVID-19 testing scam during Kumbh Mela. Novus Path Labs, DNA Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr Lal Chandani Labs Pvt Ltd and Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd were among those searched along with the residential premises of their Directors at Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar.