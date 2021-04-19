COVID-19: States can buy vaccines directly from manufacturers, says Centre

Owing to the rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, prime minister Narendra Modi interacted with the union helath minister on the COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress.

During the meeting, it was decided that the states can buy coronavirus vaccines directly from manufacturers who can release up to 50 per cent of their supply for this purpose at a "pre-declared price".

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 percent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.

While taking a major move in the vaccination drive, the government has decided that all those above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the shot from May 1.