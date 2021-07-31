COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine production in India to go fully on stream in September, says RDIF

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Saturday informed that the production of Sputnik V in India is expected to come "fully on stream" in September. RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, that markets the vaccine globally, said, "Production in India is expected to come fully on stream in September. RDIF expects India to become a major production hub of Sputnik V."

The statement also mentioned various Indian pharmaceutical firms with which RDIF has tied up to manufacture the shot in India. These are the Serum Institute of India (SII), Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories.

Notably, Pune-based SII will begin producing Sputnik V in September and aims to produce more than 300 million doses annually, beginning this year itself.