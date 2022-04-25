COVID-19 spike: Karnataka makes wearing of mask compulsory in all public places, workplaces, and during transport

Bengaluru: Amid an uptick in Covid cases in Karnataka, the state government has issued fresh instructions making wearing of masks compulsory and also asked people to maintain social distance.

“We've taken a couple of important decisions including issuing an advisory to all the people that masking should happen in public areas. We are asking people to avoid unnecessary congregations and maintain social distancing,” said Health Minister Dr Sudhakar Monday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on said the state government will issue Covid-19 guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing situation on April 27.

“The Central government has given instructions to take precautions regarding Covid. Scientists are doing research on Covid variants. We will bring guidelines after a video conference of Modi with chief ministers regarding Covid on April 27. People must take precautions," said Bommai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:18 PM IST