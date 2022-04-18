COVID-19: South Korea, France, Italy report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 504.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.19 million and vaccinations to over 11.16 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 504,566,515 and 6,198,219 respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,168,763,083.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. South Korea, France and Italy have reported the maximum cases on Sunday, April 17.

Check out the list below:

South Korea - 93,001

France - 86,650

Italy - 51,993

Japan - 47,009

Australia - 33,193

Germany - 26,716

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,632,301 and 988,618 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,042,097.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,252,618) France (27,960,919), Germany (23,437,145), the UK (21,916,961), Russia (17,811,199), South Korea (16,353,495), Italy (15,712,088), Turkey (14,994,937), Spain (11,627,487) and Vietnam (10,432,547).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (662,207), India (521,751), Russia (366,001), Mexico (323,938), Peru (212,619), the UK (172,014), Italy (161,687), Indonesia (155,866), France (145,194), Iran (140,829), Colombia (139,749), Germany (132,953), Argentina (128,344), Poland (115,838), Spain (103,104) and South Africa (100,147).

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Blood donation and sports event on birthday of corporator Praveen Patil

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:38 PM IST