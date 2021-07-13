COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh improves: No fresh cases in 43 districts; 3 districts coronavirus-free

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh is improving every day. With no fresh cases found in 43 districts of state during last 24 hours, there are only 1479 COVID-19 patients in UP at present. During the last 24 hours, only 59 new COVID-19 cases have been found in UP. Three UP districts Aligarh, Shrawasti and Lalitpur have become COVID-19 free now.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information, Navneet Sehgal, despite having the largest population in the country, UP stands 19th in terms of COVID-19 cases. He said that in 32 districts of UP, the fresh COVID-19 cases are in single digit. He said that during last 24 hours, 2.35 lakh samples were tested and 5.15 lakh people were vaccinated. The recovery rate in UP has now become 98.6 per cent. In UP, 3.76 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered so far.

Sehgal informed that a mass drug administration campaign has been launched in 12 districts of UP on July 12. Under this campaign, the health workers have been making door-to-door distribution of drugs to people in Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Hardoi, Sitapur, Fatehpur, Lalkhimpur and Unnao. He said that testing and monitoring is being done on war footing for those coming from the states where Delta Plus infection has been found.

The state government has started the exercise of setting up health ATMs in all districts where free check up with the help of machines would be done.