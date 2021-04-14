COVID-19 second wave: Kumbh Mela crowd is different from 'others', says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Over the last few days, even as COVID-19 cases in India rose to dizzying heights, thousands have converged in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for Kumbh Mela celebrations. And as some on social media draw a parallel with the Tablighi Jamaat event of last year, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has found himself staunchly defending the situation.

This, he said, was a very different situation with no basis for comparison. "Markaz was in a closed hall. All the people slept in a single hall with close contacts. They shared blankets. On the contrary, there are 16 ghats in Kumbh. Not just Haridwar, Kumbh is spread from Rishikesh to Nilkanth. Devotees take bath in different ghats at different times," he contended.

Indoor and outdoor venues aside, the Chief Minister also appears to be convinced that the location of the festivities on the banks of the river Ganga was deterrent enough. "Most importantly, Kumbh is at the bank of the River Ganga. Maa Ganga's blessings are there in the flow. So, there should be no corona," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Unfortunately, the virus itself does not seem to have received this memo. Even as the festivities continued with 6 lakh devotees arriving in Haridwar for Baisakhi snan on Wednesday, reports indicated that more than a thousand people had tested positive in the two days of the event.a