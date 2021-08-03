'COVID-19 second wave is still not over in India': Centre says case positivity rate over 10% in 44 districts

Even as many countries around the world are reeling under the third coronavirus wave, the second wave is not over in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
"A high number of COVID cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over. As far as India is concerned, the second wave is still not over," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
Agarwal said that there are 44 districts in the country where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, etc., he added.
"There were 279 districts on June 1 where over 100 cases were reported but it has come down to 57 districts now, where over 100 cases are being reported in the country," said Agarwal.
"The number of cases has decreased in 222 districts. Case trajectory is seen in the limited area. There are 18 districts including 10 districts of Kerala where an increasing trend in cases is seen. These 18 districts constitute of 47.5% cases," he added.
Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Agarwal said that a total of 47.85 crore doses were administered in the country including 37.26 cr (first dose) and 10.59 cr (second dose).
"We administered 19.6 lakh doses in May & 43.41 lakh doses in July. Total number of vaccine doses administered in July is more than double of that in May," he said.
"There are few states where over 3 crore vaccination doses have been supplied. UP has been given 4.88 crore doses, Maharashtra has been given 4.5 crore doses and Gujarat has been given 3.4 crore doses," he added.
