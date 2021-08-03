'COVID-19 second wave is still not over in India': Centre says case positivity rate over 10% in 44 districts

Agarwal said that there are 44 districts in the country where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, etc., he added.

"There were 279 districts on June 1 where over 100 cases were reported but it has come down to 57 districts now, where over 100 cases are being reported in the country," said Agarwal.

"The number of cases has decreased in 222 districts. Case trajectory is seen in the limited area. There are 18 districts including 10 districts of Kerala where an increasing trend in cases is seen. These 18 districts constitute of 47.5% cases," he added.