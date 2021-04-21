COVID-19: SC adjourns regular hearing, miscellaneous matters scheduled for Thursday

New Delhi: Matters shown in the final cause lists of miscellaneous matters and regular hearing matters for April 22 (Thursday) stand adjourned and will not be taken up for hearing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court informed on Wednesday.

As per the official notice, matters shown in the final lists of Registrar's Court and Chambers Matters for April 22 and 23 will also not be taken up for hearing and stand adjourned.

Additionally, Regular Courts and Registrars Courts will not sit from April 22 onwards till further orders.

A separate circular will be issued with respect to the sitting of courts.

This comes amid the second deadly wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, India reported as many as 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths, the Union Health Ministry informed.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.