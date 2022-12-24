COVID-19: Review and updates necessary for vaccination for mutated variant suggests West Bengal MoS

Picture for representation | File

Kolkata: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Friday held a meeting with health ministers of the state to take stock of the COVID situation.

Representing West Bengal, Minister of State for Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Chandrima Bhattacharya had questioned the usefulness of the vaccines taken by the people in connection to the new variant of the virus.

“Not just nasal vaccination but every vaccination including covishield, covaxin should be reviewed as the variant of the virus has mutated. So everything should be reviewed and updated for the new variant of the virus,” said Chandrima in the meeting and confirmed it to the Free Press Journal.

The MoS health also said that the Union Health Minister had also appreciated the suggestion given by West Bengal.

Chandrima also said that a mock drill will be performed including in Bengal on December 27.

The TMC minister also said that she had informed the Union Minister about the state’s preparedness to tackle the situation.

“We have 32268 beds at 194 government hospitals, 350 SNSU, 160 Nikku beds and other important things needed. We have 23 administrative districts and 28 health districts (which no other states have) and there are 35 RT-PCR testing labs. Our government always gives importance to the health sector the mostThe Union Minister identifying six countries said that people coming from those countries should have RT-PCR test reports. I have also informed that we are regularly sending samples for genome sequencing,” said Chandrima.

Doctor Kunal Sarkar however, said that wearing a mask is important not just for covid but also to tackle poor air pollution.