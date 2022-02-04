e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

COVID-19: Rajasthan to lift night curfew from 5th February, allows re-opening of religious places

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Rajasthan government lifts the night curfew across the state with effect from 5th February. A maximum of 250 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies (excluding the band).

Religious places allowed to open for devotees, news agency ANI reported.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
Advertisement