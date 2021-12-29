e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

Covid-19: Rajasthan reaches near 100 cases after 6 months

The state capital Jaipur has become the hotspot with 75 new cases.
Manish Godha
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

New Covid cases are increasing every single day in Rajasthan. The state reported 97 new cases on Tuesday which is the highest in the last six months.

The state capital Jaipur has become the hotspot with 75 new cases.

The state has not put any curbs till now and the crowd of tourists is making things worse in the state. The tally of Covid active cases reached 438 on Tuesday.

Jaipur is looking worst affected with more than half of the active cases being in the state capital. The city has reported 233 new cases in the last seven days.

ALSO READ

Telangana inoculates 100% of its population with first Covid-19 dose Telangana inoculates 100% of its population with first Covid-19 dose

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement