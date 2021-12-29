Covid-19: Rajasthan reaches near 100 cases after 6 months

New Covid cases are increasing every single day in Rajasthan. The state reported 97 new cases on Tuesday which is the highest in the last six months.

The state capital Jaipur has become the hotspot with 75 new cases.

The state has not put any curbs till now and the crowd of tourists is making things worse in the state. The tally of Covid active cases reached 438 on Tuesday.

Jaipur is looking worst affected with more than half of the active cases being in the state capital. The city has reported 233 new cases in the last seven days.

