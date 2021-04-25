COVID-19: Rajasthan government to provide free vaccination to all above 18 years

In a bid to get maximum benfeciaries vaccinated, the Rajasthan Government has decided to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age, free of cost. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement on Twitter.

The CM wrote on Twitter, "The Rajasthan government has decided to vaccinate all the people above 18 years of age in the state by spending an amount of about 3000 crore rupees."

The CM suggested, "It would have been better if according to the demand of the State Governments, the Government of India would have spent on the vaccination of the youth between the age of 18 years and 45 years, like the age of 60 years and above 45 years, due to which the budget of the states would not have been disturbed."

Today the Government of Maharashtra too announced to vaccinate the citizens for free from May 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday informed that the state has started a COVID-19 helpdesk that will function 24 hours from today.