Covid-19 positivity rate down to 1.9%

New Delhi

The Covid-19 positivity rate is down to 1.9% in India while the country's recovery rate further improved to 96.51% on Wednesday, with 17,817 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries have gone up to 101.29 lakh as against 104.95 lakh detected with the positive symptoms, 15,968 of them in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry said the actual caseload currently comprises only 2.04% of the total positive cases. At 2.15 lakh cases, India continues its streak of decline in the active caseload after 197 days. A net decline of 2051 cases was recorded in the active cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 81.83% recoveries in 24 hours are concentrated in 10 states. Kerala has reported maximum single-day 4,270 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,282 recoveries, Chhattisgarh 1,207. Kerala reported maximum daily cases numbering 5,507 in 24 hours, Maharashtra 2,936 and Karnataka 751. 7 states/UTs account for 70.30% of the 202 fatalities.

Indians not guinea pigs

Cong: As the government gears up for the vaccination drive, the Congress has cautioned since the 'Covaxin' vaccine has not completed phase-3 trials, it should not be rolled out as Indians are not "guinea pigs". Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The government should not roll out vaccines till their efficacy is completely established and mandatory phase-3 trials are over, as Indians are not 'guinea pigs'."

Virus Tidbits

--102 people found infected with UK C-strain: Ministry

-- Paramilitary forces gear up for vax, 25,000 docs, paramedics to get jabs in Ph 1

-- Will provide vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Kejri

-- Delhi schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Jan 18

-- No e-passes needed in Kolkata Metro from Monday, weekday services to increase

-- Kerala cinema halls open after 10 months of shutdown

-- Dead nurse listed for Covid vaccine in UP