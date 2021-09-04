e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:18 PM IST

COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to interact with healthcare workers, vaccination beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh on September 6

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh on September 6, at 11 AM via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister Office, Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritization to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others.

"The state gave special attention to women, elderly, divyangjans, industrial workers, daily wagers etc. and undertook special campaigns like "Suraksha ki Yukti - Corona Se Mukti" to attain this milestone," the PMO said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be present during the event.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:18 PM IST
