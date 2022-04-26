COVID-19: 'People haven't been exposed to virus getting infected; rise in cases seems like mini-surge,' says SGRH's Dr Dhiren Gupta

After recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India and Delhi, Dr Dhiren Gupta, Sr Paediatrics Pulmonologist, SGRH said that people who haven't been exposed to virus are getting infected now.

'Currently, rise in Covid cases seems like a mini-surge. Children have a typical cold-like symptoms and hospitalisations are very less,' added Dr. Gupta.

Delhi reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

The national capital had on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent.

India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,483 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

On Monday, India logged in 2,541 COVID-19 cases.

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the ministry data stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

