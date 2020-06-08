COVID-19 pandemic: Mizoram goes back to total lockdown for 2 weeks from June 9

According to a report in Republic, the lockdown will be across all the major towns for the next two weeks, however, some relaxations may be announced in far-flung areas.

The consultative meeting has also decided to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect in the state, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday. Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.

Also, more than Rs 18 lakh has been collected as fine from 8,107 people for violating the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of COVID-19) Ordinance 2020, police said. Of the 8,107 people, 1,355 were caught by volunteers of local or village level task forces, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)