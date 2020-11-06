COVID-19 pandemic is the most catastrophic event after second world war, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

New Delhi: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the most catastrophic event after the Second World War, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday, adding that it was inevitable that the people were going to experience a different world in the post-pandemic era.

While speaking on the topic 'Leveraging Strategic Autonomy in a Turbulent World; at the Diamond Jubilee Seminar of the National Defence College, Shringla said: "The COVID-19 pandemic is the most catastrophic event after the 2nd World War. It is therefore inevitable that we will experience a different world in the post-pandemic era. We are in the midst of trying to cope with the new reality of going virtual in our day to day life. At the international level, it has uncovered the vulnerabilities of nations and showed us the real manifestation of the practice of international relations." He said that while there was a strong intent to cooperate, the need to retain 'strategic autonomy' was greater, and the last few months had been an attempt to deal with the domestic situation and look for ways to cooperate.

The Foreign Secretary further mentioned that the global economic fallout of the pandemic was going to be a challenge in times to come. "As we saw during the 2008 global recession, economic setbacks of this magnitude require a carefully deliberated approach. The breakdown of the global supply chains has, perhaps for the first time, led us to think and explore alternative possibilities. India's view has been to look at this challenge not as a constraint but as an opportunity for our economy as well as for rebalancing in the international system," he added.