COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi close to herd immunity

Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, with 50 to 60 per cent of people in one district having developed antibodies to the Coronavirus, the latest round of sero-survey has found, sources told NDTV.

Herd immunity is what the authorities are trying to achieve with the vaccination programme, in which a critical mass of immune people can stop the spread of the virus by breaking the chain of transmission.

Delhi has a population of more than two crore, spread across 11 districts. For the current survey -- conducted by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control -- scientists had collected the samples of over 25,000 people from various districts across the city.

In one district, the number of the infected people was around 60 per cent. In the rest of the city’s 10 districts, the average is above 50 per cent --- close to the magic figure required.