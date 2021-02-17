COVID-19: Over 91.86 lakh vaccinated in India so far, says government

The Health Ministry today said that around 91,86,756 doses have been given in the vaccination drive launched by the government on 16th January. The drive which has been carried to vaccinate the Covid health workers and frontline workers began it's second phase on 16th February. In the first phase, the dose was given to around 61,79,669 beneficiaries that constitutes to 68.5% of total eligible healthcare workers said Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
"While the second dose has been given to 3,42,116 constituting 42.4% of total eligible healthcare workers for the second dose," the ministry added. According to the government of India, the vaccination coverage in India has crossed 9.06 million doses. India ranks 3rd globally after USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses) who have completed more than 60 days of vaccination compared to 31 days in case of India.
The government also plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as it will enable registration of the population in the 50 years plus category for COVID vaccination.
In a meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, it reviewed the progress of vaccination drive across the country and steps to accelerate the pace of vaccination. It also informed that version 2.0 of the CO-Win digital app for self registration of vaccine beneficiaries is ready and will be launched in very near future.
The second phase has not been carried yet in few states but it is expected to begin in this week. As of now fourteen states vaccinated more than 70% of the healthcare workers. These are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.
About 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Monday.