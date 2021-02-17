COVID-19: Over 91.86 lakh vaccinated in India so far, says government

The Health Ministry today said that around 91,86,756 doses have been given in the vaccination drive launched by the government on 16th January. The drive which has been carried to vaccinate the Covid health workers and frontline workers began it's second phase on 16th February. In the first phase, the dose was given to around 61,79,669 beneficiaries that constitutes to 68.5% of total eligible healthcare workers said Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

"While the second dose has been given to 3,42,116 constituting 42.4% of total eligible healthcare workers for the second dose," the ministry added. According to the government of India, the vaccination coverage in India has crossed 9.06 million doses. India ranks 3rd globally after USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses) who have completed more than 60 days of vaccination compared to 31 days in case of India.

The government also plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as it will enable registration of the population in the 50 years plus category for COVID vaccination.