COVID-19: Over 23 lakh healthcare workers immunized so far across country, says health ministry

New Delhi: Over 23 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday while underlining that no case of severe adverse event or death is attributable to the vaccination till date.

A total of 23,28,779 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 41,599 sessions till 6 pm on Wednesday, the twelfth day of the nationwide immunisation drive in the country, as per a provisional report, it said.

The ministry said "2,99,299 beneficiaries were vaccinated today (Wednesday) through 5,308 sessions held till 6 pm across 28 states and UTs," adding that the final report would be completed by late in the night.

"The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the twelfth day," the ministry said.

Till date, there have been the total 16 hospitalizations which is 0.0007 per cent of the total people vaccinated so far, additional secretary in the Union Health Ministry Dr Manohar Agnani said.

In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from bacterial sepsis has been hospitalized at the Apollo Hospital, Chennai. He was vaccinated on January 23 and was hospitalized on January 24, Agnani said.

"Total nine deaths have been reported so far. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination," the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident of Odisha, has died. The post-mortem report is awaited, it said.

"No case of serious/severe adverse event/death is attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date," the ministry underscored.

It said 123 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported till 6 pm on the twelfth day of the vaccination drive.

The ministry said 79 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday are from five states -- Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated on Wednesday till 6 pm include 8,491 in Andhra Pradesh, 606 in Bihar, 10,541 in Kerala, 33,124 in Karnataka, 60,194 in Madhya Pradesh, 4,316 in Tamil Nadu, 6,441 in Delhi, 1,366 in Gujarat and 33,263 in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.