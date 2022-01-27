COVID-19: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday updating over the Covid-19 situation alerted that Omicron's sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now. In the last couple of weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in the discovery of BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron from several countries, leading to fresh worries about the possibility of another surge in cases.

The NCDC director at a regular press briefing said, "Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now."

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week."

"There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states and less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states," he added.

On 7th May 2021, at peak of second wave of COVID19, there were 4,14,188 new cases and 3679 deaths; only 3% people were fully vaccinated, the heath ministry added. "On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now," it said.

Currently there're over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala and over one lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. "We're in touch with the states regarding containment activities," the health ministry said adding as of January 26, 551 districts were reporting case positivity rate of over 5%.

Meanwhile, With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:52 PM IST