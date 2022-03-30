e-Paper Get App
COVID-19: NTAGI to review Serum Institute's 'Covovax' vaccine for children and adults

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

In the latest development, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) will be reviewing the data of Serum Institute of India's vaccine Covovax for use for children and adults, sources told ANI.

Earlier, the Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) granted Emergency Use Authorisation to Covovax for adults and for children above the age of 12.

It is the fourth vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years.


The DCGI has already approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28. It has not yet been included in the country's vaccination drive.

The DCGI on February 21 granted restricted EUA to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 12 to less than 18 years age group subject to certain conditions.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST